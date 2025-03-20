Left Menu

US Policy Shifts: Controversies and Responses in Trump's Administration

The summary highlights recent controversies and policy shifts in the Trump administration, including the firing of FTC members, the closure of the Department of Education, and funding cuts to the University of Pennsylvania. Responses from Democratic senators, international advocates, and federal officials are covered, reflecting ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 05:24 IST
US Policy Shifts: Controversies and Responses in Trump's Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of contentious moves, President Trump's administration has terminated two Democratic members of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, prompting a call for their reinstatement from Democratic senators.

Meanwhile, the Miami Beach mayor rescinded his eviction threat against a cinema for screening a controversial film amid backlash from rights advocates. Additionally, Trump's plan to dismantle the Department of Education has ignited legal opposition from Democratic state attorneys.

The administration also faces scrutiny over proposed military command changes and funding suspensions, including for the University of Pennsylvania. Amidst policy turbulence, Republican lawmakers and federal officials express concern over potential impacts on military roles and economic inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025