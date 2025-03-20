US Policy Shifts: Controversies and Responses in Trump's Administration

In a series of contentious moves, President Trump's administration has terminated two Democratic members of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, prompting a call for their reinstatement from Democratic senators.

Meanwhile, the Miami Beach mayor rescinded his eviction threat against a cinema for screening a controversial film amid backlash from rights advocates. Additionally, Trump's plan to dismantle the Department of Education has ignited legal opposition from Democratic state attorneys.

The administration also faces scrutiny over proposed military command changes and funding suspensions, including for the University of Pennsylvania. Amidst policy turbulence, Republican lawmakers and federal officials express concern over potential impacts on military roles and economic inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)