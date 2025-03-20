Left Menu

Farmers' Struggle Intensifies as Barricades Fall at Shambhu Border

Following the dismantling of barricades at Shambhu border by Haryana security forces, protest tensions rise with Punjab police action against farmers. The protests, demanding guaranteed minimum support prices, continue as leaders face detention. Farmers threaten intensified dharnas against the Punjab government, accusing them of obstructing their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana security personnel have begun removing cemented barricades erected at the Shambhu border, following the eviction of protesting farmers. This development aims to reopen the Shambhu-Ambala road that remained closed for over a year due to the farmers' agitation.

The crackdown, involving fortified state borders with Punjab, has sparked a fresh wave of protests. Farmer organizations, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have intensified their movement after Punjab police detained multiple leaders post-meeting with Union Agriculture Minister.

The crackdown by Punjab authorities has been criticized by farmer leaders as an infringement on democratic rights, accusing them of succumbing to pressure from the central government. Despite the action taken to clear roads, the standoff continues, with protests planned to uphold farmers' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

