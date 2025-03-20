Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Slams Congress Over Waqf Legislation Standoff

Karnataka BJP MLA BY Vijayendra criticized CM Siddaramaiah's government for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of protecting land grabbers. Vijayendra condemned the Congress's decision on minority reservations and promised to protest the issues. Karnataka's assembly passed a resolution against the bill amidst political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:15 IST
Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party MLA BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Karnataka's political scene intensified as BJP MLA BY Vijayendra lambasted the Congress-led government's move to pass a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The resolution, seen as a stance against the central government's proposed legislation, has drawn sharp criticism from BJP quarters, with accusations of protecting land misuse.

Vijayendra claimed that the resolution, forcefully passed by CM Siddaramaiah's government, aims to shield those involved in alleged land irregularities. Accusations of appeasement politics were brought forward, particularly concerning the 4% reservation for minorities, a move seen as vote-centric by opposition members.

The debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill highlights ongoing tensions, as the proposed draft aims to introduce reforms for transparency and accountability in managing Waqf properties. With the issue taking center stage, the BJP has signaled its intent to bring these matters to public attention through protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

