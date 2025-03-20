Left Menu

French Citizen Olivier Grondeau Freed from Iranian Imprisonment

Olivier Grondeau, a French citizen detained in Iran for over 880 days, has been released. The release coincides with efforts for nuclear discussions between Europe and Iran. Grondeau, arrested amidst the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests, was sentenced on espionage charges he denied. France continues to seek the release of other detained nationals.

A French citizen, Olivier Grondeau, held in Iran for over 880 days, was freed, as confirmed by French officials on Thursday. Grondeau's release aligns with renewed talks between Europe and Iran regarding the latter's nuclear program.

Though French President Emmanuel Macron refrained from detailing the circumstances of the release, it coincided with Nowruz, Iran's New Year, traditionally a period when prisoners are released. Macron expressed commitment to continue efforts for other French detainees in Iran.

Iran has yet to formally acknowledge Grondeau's release. The French national was detained amid the unrest following Mahsa Amini's death. Charged with espionage, Grondeau served time in Tehran's Evin prison, infamous for holding foreigners and political prisoners.

