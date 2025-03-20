Tragic Demise of Former MLA Faqir Mohammad Khan

BJP leader and former Independent MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez, Faqir Mohammad Khan, allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by shooting himself, according to party officials.

The 62-year-old politician shot himself within the confines of the Tulsibagh government quarters. BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur confirmed the incident, stating that the former MLA had died by suicide.

The motivations behind Khan's drastic action remain unknown. Elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 1996 as an Independent, Khan joined the BJP in 2020 and ran unsuccessfully in the recent assembly elections. Further information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)