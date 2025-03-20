Global Tensions: A Summary of Political Unrest and Military Moves

In a move raising international concerns, Poland is prepared to resume the production of anti-personnel mines after withdrawing from a global treaty barring their use, citing security threats from Russia.

In Turkey, public dissent is growing over the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, perceived by many as a political move by President Erdogan's administration.

As the world watches, Gaza faces intensified Israeli airstrikes, Ukraine strikes a Russian bomber base, and Congo rebels capture a strategic town, highlighting escalating military tensions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)