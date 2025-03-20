Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Uproar: Congress Demands CBI Probe in Transport Corruption Scandal

Congress legislators in Madhya Pradesh staged a walkout from the state assembly, demanding a CBI investigation into alleged corruption by a former transport department constable, Saurabh Sharma. Accusations involve illegal collections and uninvestigated assets. The state Transport Minister claims a transparent inquiry is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:23 IST
Congress MLAs walking out from the state assembly (Photo/X @UmangSinghar). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Madhya Pradesh state assembly, Congress legislators orchestrated a walkout on Thursday, intensifying demands for a CBI investigation into a high-profile corruption case involving a former transport department constable, Saurabh Sharma.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, spotlighting the issue during calling attention motions, accused authorities of rampant illegal collections at transport checkpoints across the state. He questioned the authenticity of ongoing probes and demanded scrutiny of call records to uncover the dismissed scandal's depth.

Responding in the assembly, Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh refuted the allegations, defending the integrity of existing inquiries. Minister Singh assured that any necessary actions would follow, pending current investigation outcomes. The controversy underscores the tension surrounding governmental transparency and accountability in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

