Omar Abdullah: Strategizing for the Political Pitch

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah refutes claims of aligning with BJP, asserting he has merely adapted his tactics. Addressing strategy, political opposition, and historical references, Abdullah maintains his commitment, challenging adversaries to prove allegations wrong and vowing to pursue victory by term's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:58 IST
Omar Abdullah: Strategizing for the Political Pitch
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, rejected speculations of joining the BJP, emphasizing strategic adaptation instead. He assured the Legislative Assembly of his allegiance to his principles, dismissing accusations and affirming his confrontational approach toward political challenges.

Abdullah highlighted his readiness to debate any topic, challenging the BJP to substantiate their claims of his party insulting the last Dogra king, Maharaja Hari Singh. He compared himself to a cricketer adapting to different playing conditions to secure victory.

Criticizing the repeated focus on the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and addressing issues of perceived inequality in Jammu & Kashmir, Abdullah underscored challenges in local governance and business setups, accusing the opposition of shifting narratives and misrepresenting intentions for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

