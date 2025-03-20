Emergency Measures Ignited: Tinubu's Bold Move in Rivers State

Nigerian lawmakers gave their approval on Thursday to President Bola Tinubu's emergency measures, which include the suspension of an opposition governor in Rivers state. The measures are part of an effort to combat pipeline vandalism in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

On Tuesday, President Tinubu introduced these measures, emphasizing the threat posed by a political crisis within the opposition People's Democratic Party. The infighting within the party is seen as a potential disruptor to the nation's vital oil production.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of a recent explosion on the Trans Niger Pipeline. Despite initial resistance from certain opposition parliamentarians, the measures were ultimately supported by both the Senate and the House of Representatives, ensuring a six-month state of emergency in Rivers state.

(With inputs from agencies.)