Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Turmoil and International Reactions

Israeli airstrikes killed over 85 Palestinians, including a month-old baby girl, escalating tensions in Gaza. Protests emerged in Israel against Prime Minister Netanyahu's handling of a hostage crisis. UK's Foreign Secretary criticized Israel's blockade of Gaza as potentially unlawful. Hamas fired rockets, prompting Israeli military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Overnight airstrikes by Israel have killed at least 85 Palestinians in Gaza, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict. A month-old baby girl was found alive amidst the wreckage, though her family perished in the attack.

Protests erupted outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence criticizing his response to the hostage crisis. Despite the crackdown, demonstrators expressed discontent with Netanyahu's intention to dismiss the head of internal security.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israel's blockade of Gaza, suggesting it breaches international law. Amid the turmoil, Hamas launched rockets into Israel, while the Israeli military responded by intercepting a Houthi missile from Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

