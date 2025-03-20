Escalating Conflict: Gaza's Turmoil and International Reactions

Overnight airstrikes by Israel have killed at least 85 Palestinians in Gaza, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict. A month-old baby girl was found alive amidst the wreckage, though her family perished in the attack.

Protests erupted outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence criticizing his response to the hostage crisis. Despite the crackdown, demonstrators expressed discontent with Netanyahu's intention to dismiss the head of internal security.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israel's blockade of Gaza, suggesting it breaches international law. Amid the turmoil, Hamas launched rockets into Israel, while the Israeli military responded by intercepting a Houthi missile from Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)