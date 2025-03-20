Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi's Global Tours: A Rs 258 Crore Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 38 foreign visits from May 2022 to December 2024 cost nearly Rs 258 crore. The costliest trip was to the US in 2023, over Rs 22 crore. Data detailing expenses, including hotel and transport, was shared in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive global travels incurred a substantial expense of nearly Rs 258 crore between May 2022 and December 2024, according to government data.

The Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, revealed these figures to the Rajya Sabha. Among the 38 visits, Modi's trip to the US in June 2023 emerged as the priciest, with costs surpassing Rs 22 crore.

The data also highlighted visits to countries such as Japan, Poland, and Italy, each with varying costs. Details of expenses under major heads like hotel and transport were included to provide a comprehensive view of the travel expenditure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

