NDA Confident of Sweeping Bihar's Rajya Sabha Seats

Union Minister Chirag Paswan predicts a clear victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in securing all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar, emphasizing the strategic significance of the Lok Janshakti Party's role in the elections. The Election Commission announces the schedule for the electoral process commencing February 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:25 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold assertion, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will seamlessly secure all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar. He underscored the pivotal involvement of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) in the approaching electoral contest.

Addressing the media, Paswan remarked on Sunday that despite the opposition's endeavors, their road to defeat is assured, while the NDA stands strong and united. The minister detailed ongoing discussions and strategic planning within the alliance regarding the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently laid out the schedule for the biennial elections to the Council of States, or Rajya Sabha, to fill 37 vacant seats. With terms concluding for several members across key states, the electoral process is set to commence on February 26, followed by nominations and polling procedures in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

