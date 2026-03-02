NDA Confident of Sweeping Bihar's Rajya Sabha Seats

In a bold assertion, Union Minister Chirag Paswan has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will seamlessly secure all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar. He underscored the pivotal involvement of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) in the approaching electoral contest.

Addressing the media, Paswan remarked on Sunday that despite the opposition's endeavors, their road to defeat is assured, while the NDA stands strong and united. The minister detailed ongoing discussions and strategic planning within the alliance regarding the upcoming elections.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently laid out the schedule for the biennial elections to the Council of States, or Rajya Sabha, to fill 37 vacant seats. With terms concluding for several members across key states, the electoral process is set to commence on February 26, followed by nominations and polling procedures in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)