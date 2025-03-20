CPI Suspends Senior Leader K E Ismail for Repetitive Actions Against Party's Reputation

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced the suspension of one of its senior leaders, K E Ismail, for a period of six months. This disciplinary measure was taken during a meeting of the party's state executive on Thursday.

Sources within the party confirmed that Ismail's suspension was a response to activities perceived as damaging to the CPI's reputation and fostering internal divisions. His suspension, although decided by the state executive, will require ratification by the upcoming state council meeting.

The 83-year-old leader, a former national executive committee member, faced action due to complaints from the Ernakulam district committee, citing statements Ismail made that allegedly maligned certain party leaders following the death of former district secretary P. Raju.

(With inputs from agencies.)