Congress Slams BJP for Stalling Parliamentary Progress

In a sharp critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday accused the ruling party of derailing parliamentary proceedings. Venugopal alleged that the BJP is avoiding discussions on critical issues by deliberately disrupting sessions and sidestepping debates on serious ministry matters.
Venugopal argued that the BJP's tactics involve raising trivial issues to justify adjourning Parliament, thus obstructing democracy. He emphasized that the opposition has shown willingness to engage in discussions, but the government avoids tough questions about its shortcomings, including economic troubles and social unrest.
The legislative day saw both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experiencing multiple adjournments following protests by DMK and other opposition members. Contentious issues, particularly concerning the Centre's proposed delimitation, fueled the disruptions, resulting in minimal legislative activity for the day.
