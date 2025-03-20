Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP for Stalling Parliamentary Progress

Congress leader KC Venugopal critiqued the BJP for allegedly disrupting Parliament proceedings and avoiding crucial discussions. He accused the ruling party of failing to address economic and social issues and using trivial matters to adjourn sessions. Both Houses saw adjournments amid opposition protests, delaying substantial legislative business.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday accused the ruling party of derailing parliamentary proceedings. Venugopal alleged that the BJP is avoiding discussions on critical issues by deliberately disrupting sessions and sidestepping debates on serious ministry matters.

Venugopal argued that the BJP's tactics involve raising trivial issues to justify adjourning Parliament, thus obstructing democracy. He emphasized that the opposition has shown willingness to engage in discussions, but the government avoids tough questions about its shortcomings, including economic troubles and social unrest.

The legislative day saw both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha experiencing multiple adjournments following protests by DMK and other opposition members. Contentious issues, particularly concerning the Centre's proposed delimitation, fueled the disruptions, resulting in minimal legislative activity for the day.

