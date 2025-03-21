Republican Candidate Solomon Pena Found Guilty in Violent Election Conspiracy

A New Mexico jury has found Solomon Pena, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives, guilty on all counts related to drive-by shootings targeting Democratic officials' homes, as announced by prosecutors on Thursday.

Driven by election conspiracy theories, Pena allegedly recruited individuals to carry out attacks on the Albuquerque homes, aiming to harm or kill Democratic officials in 2022 and 2023, according to local police. These incidents unfolded amid a tense political climate and heightened fears of violence nationwide.

Pena, who falsely claimed election fraud following his House race loss, faces life imprisonment after being convicted on multiple felonies, including soliciting violence. While two alleged accomplices have pleaded guilty, Pena's lawyer disputes the verdict, insisting on his client's innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)