Israel's Cabinet Ousts Shin Bet Chief Amidst Political Turmoil
Israel's Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Ronen Bar, head of Shin Bet. This controversial move, lacking legal backing from the attorney general, highlights a power struggle over accountability for the recent Hamas-induced conflict, potentially igniting a constitutional crisis.
In a decisive yet controversial move, Israel's Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet, the nation's internal security service. This decision, made during a late-night meeting, intensifies an ongoing power struggle that centers on assigning responsibility for the recent Hamas attack that ignited conflict in Gaza.
This development has the potential to spark a significant crisis regarding the balance of power in Israel. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has ruled that the Cabinet does not possess the legal authority to dismiss Bar, highlighting a potential constitutional confrontation.
As the government's actions come under legal scrutiny, the political landscape in Israel faces heightened tensions. The Cabinet's decision could potentially upend Israel's governance structure, raising questions about the division of powers and the rule of law in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
