Left Menu

Israel's Cabinet Ousts Shin Bet Chief Amidst Political Turmoil

Israel's Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Ronen Bar, head of Shin Bet. This controversial move, lacking legal backing from the attorney general, highlights a power struggle over accountability for the recent Hamas-induced conflict, potentially igniting a constitutional crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 21-03-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 06:47 IST
Israel's Cabinet Ousts Shin Bet Chief Amidst Political Turmoil

In a decisive yet controversial move, Israel's Cabinet has approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet, the nation's internal security service. This decision, made during a late-night meeting, intensifies an ongoing power struggle that centers on assigning responsibility for the recent Hamas attack that ignited conflict in Gaza.

This development has the potential to spark a significant crisis regarding the balance of power in Israel. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has ruled that the Cabinet does not possess the legal authority to dismiss Bar, highlighting a potential constitutional confrontation.

As the government's actions come under legal scrutiny, the political landscape in Israel faces heightened tensions. The Cabinet's decision could potentially upend Israel's governance structure, raising questions about the division of powers and the rule of law in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025