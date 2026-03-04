Indonesia Calls for Halt on Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative Amid Middle East Turmoil

Indonesia's foreign minister announced a suspension of talks on the U.S.-led 'Board of Peace,' attributing the pause to escalating conflicts in the Middle East. Indonesia, a significant contributor to the board, is reconsidering its role amid rising tensions.

The U.S.-Israeli air offensive against Iran has resulted in civilian casualties, disrupted global air transport, and led to soaring oil prices following the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Indonesian Minister Sugiono emphasized the shift in focus to the Iranian situation, acknowledging calls for Indonesia's withdrawal from the peace board.

Domestic criticism, including concerns from Indonesia's Muslim majority, highlights the country's conflict between supporting Palestinian causes and aligning with Trump's initiative. The government considers leveraging its peacekeeping position to mediate in the Iran crisis, with potential troop deployments being prepared for Gaza.

