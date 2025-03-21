Germany's Economic Relaunch: Preparing for a New Era of Defence

Germany's Bundesrat is poised to make a pivotal decision on a major spending package, designed to breathe life into Europe's largest economy and bolster defense capabilities amid evolving global tensions.

Having already cleared the Bundestag with crucial backing from the Greens, the legislation is likely to pass the Bundesrat. It proposes a long-term €500 billion investment in infrastructure over 12 years and relaxes strict borrowing regulations to facilitate increased defense expenditure.

The urgency of passing this measure is underscored by geopolitical changes and fears of potential opposition from a more diverse Bundestag. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz aims to finalize coalition negotiations with the SPD swiftly, reinforcing Germany's proactive stance in uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)