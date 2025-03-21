Left Menu

Minister Verma Takes Action on Delhi’s Drainage Woes

Delhi's Public Works Department Minister, Parvesh Verma, inspected roads and drains in Trilokpuri and Patparganj, identifying issues with maintenance. An Executive Engineer was suspended for lapses. The initiative aims to address encroachment and desilt drains, prioritizing improvements before the monsoon to tackle waterlogging problems effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:50 IST
Minister Verma Takes Action on Delhi’s Drainage Woes
Delhi PwD Minister Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Public Works Department Minister, Parvesh Verma, conducted an inspection of the infrastructures in Trilokpuri and Patparganj assembly constituencies on Friday, revealing significant maintenance issues. The inspection uncovered failures in cleaning and upkeep, leading to the suspension of Executive Engineer Ramashish Singh.

Minister Verma emphasized the Public Works Department's responsibility to maintain the city's drainage systems, highlighting the necessity for accountability. He warned that any lack of diligence would result in disciplinary action. His inspection tour included key locations such as New Ashok Nagar Metro station, Chilla village, and Patparganj, accompanied by officials from the Jal Board, PWD, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

In a conversation with ANI, Verma discussed prevalent issues like encroachment and the need for systemic solutions. He outlined urgent plans for desilting the city's drains before the monsoon to prevent water logging and ensure efficient drainage. Highlighting encroachment's role in impeding the cleaning process, Verma urged swift resolution of these challenges, aligning with the government's commitment to infrastructural improvement across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

