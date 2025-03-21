Left Menu

Senator Daines Visits Beijing Amid Escalating US-China Tensions

US Senator Steve Daines, a staunch Trump supporter from Montana, visits Beijing amid heightened tensions over US-China trade and fentanyl issues. Daines aims to discuss reducing the trade deficit and curbing fentanyl production. The visit highlights ongoing bilateral strains, exacerbated by tariff exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:04 IST
  • China

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and China, US Senator Steve Daines, a Republican from Montana, has arrived in Beijing. His visit comes at a time when both nations are exchanging harsh rhetoric over trade issues, particularly concerning the illegal fentanyl trade.

Daines, recognized for his strong support of President Donald Trump, intends to engage Chinese officials on two fronts: controlling the production and distribution of fentanyl and addressing the trade deficit to create fair market access for American agricultural products. His agenda aligns closely with President Trump's 'America First' policies.

The visit occurs against a backdrop of heightened trade tensions, with the US imposing 20% duties on Chinese goods, prompting retaliatory tariffs from China on US farm goods. The friction over fentanyl, a potent opiate linked to numerous US deaths, further compounds the bilateral strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

