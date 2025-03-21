RSS Tackles National Unity and Challenges Amid Growth

On Friday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, focusing on critical national issues including the situation in Manipur and a perceived North-South divide.

RSS joint general secretary C R Mukunda addressed the media, highlighting that the three-day meeting aims to tackle contemporary issues through intense deliberations. Representatives from 32 affiliated organizations are attending.

Mukunda expressed optimism for Manipur while acknowledging the challenges to national unity, which he said are exacerbated by divisive forces. He noted the organization's rapid expansion, with over 83,000 active Shakhas nationwide.

