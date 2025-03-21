Left Menu

Kerala's ASHA Workers Protest: Political Alliance or Genuine Grievance?

In Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) dismisses ASHA workers' protests as politically driven and backed by a 'rainbow alliance' aiming to discredit the government. Despite acknowledging the workers' right to protest, CPI(M) argues that the intent is misguided. This protest reflects a broader national agitation over ASHA workers' wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:04 IST
Kerala's ASHA Workers Protest: Political Alliance or Genuine Grievance?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling CPI(M) party in Kerala dismissed an ongoing protest by a section of ASHA workers, labeling it as 'politically motivated' and claiming it is backed by a 'rainbow alliance' with anti-government agendas.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, addressing a press conference, accused various political groups, including SUCI, Congress, BJP, Muslim League, and Jamaat-e-Islami, of uniting to form the alliance and misuse ASHA workers against the state government.

While the protest aligns with a nationwide agitation for ASHA workers' rights, Govindan emphasized Kerala's commitment to providing the highest honorarium and criticized opposition and media for misrepresenting the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025