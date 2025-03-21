Kerala's ASHA Workers Protest: Political Alliance or Genuine Grievance?
In Kerala, the ruling CPI(M) dismisses ASHA workers' protests as politically driven and backed by a 'rainbow alliance' aiming to discredit the government. Despite acknowledging the workers' right to protest, CPI(M) argues that the intent is misguided. This protest reflects a broader national agitation over ASHA workers' wages.
- Country:
- India
The ruling CPI(M) party in Kerala dismissed an ongoing protest by a section of ASHA workers, labeling it as 'politically motivated' and claiming it is backed by a 'rainbow alliance' with anti-government agendas.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, addressing a press conference, accused various political groups, including SUCI, Congress, BJP, Muslim League, and Jamaat-e-Islami, of uniting to form the alliance and misuse ASHA workers against the state government.
While the protest aligns with a nationwide agitation for ASHA workers' rights, Govindan emphasized Kerala's commitment to providing the highest honorarium and criticized opposition and media for misrepresenting the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)