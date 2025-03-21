Owaisi Criticizes Maharashtra's Handling of Nagpur Violence

In a trenchant critique, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Nagpur violence, underscoring what he perceives as a clear failure of government intelligence to contain the unrest.

Owaisi extended his criticism to the international stage, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Israeli attacks during his recent podcast with Lex Fridman. The Hyderabad MP further condemned a Maharashtra Minister's remarks about the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, implying such provocations contribute to communal tensions.

Domestically, Owaisi accused the BJP-led government of crafting legislation aimed at disenfranchising Muslims, citing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and looming Uniform Civil Code as examples. He flagged the upcoming introduction of the Waqf Bill as another step in this direction.

