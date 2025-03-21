Owaisi Criticizes Maharashtra's Handling of Nagpur Violence
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for the violence in Nagpur, blaming the government's intelligence failure. Owaisi also commented on global issues, lamented the BJP's legislative actions perceived as anti-Muslim, and pointed to internal political provocations in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a trenchant critique, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Nagpur violence, underscoring what he perceives as a clear failure of government intelligence to contain the unrest.
Owaisi extended his criticism to the international stage, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Israeli attacks during his recent podcast with Lex Fridman. The Hyderabad MP further condemned a Maharashtra Minister's remarks about the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, implying such provocations contribute to communal tensions.
Domestically, Owaisi accused the BJP-led government of crafting legislation aimed at disenfranchising Muslims, citing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and looming Uniform Civil Code as examples. He flagged the upcoming introduction of the Waqf Bill as another step in this direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's New Dawn: BJP Government Unveils Maiden Budget
Political Turmoil and Communal Tensions Erupt in Jharkhand
Tragic Murder Sparks Communal Tensions in Karnataka
Mufti Critiques UP CM Amid Holi-Jumma Communal Tensions
Prakash Ambedkar Criticizes Nagpur Police and State Government Amidst Communal Tensions