Former Defence Minister Accused of Revealing Secret Military Plan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:02 IST
Mariusz Blaszczak
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a dramatic turn of events, Polish prosecutors have charged Mariusz Blaszczak, the former defence minister, for his controversial decision to declassify a military plan dating back to 2011. This plan was developed under the government of former Prime Minister Donald Tusk and mapped out a strategic military retreat to the Vistula River in preparation for a potential Russian invasion. The charges were formally presented at the District Prosecutor's Office in Warsaw.

Blaszczak, who served as the defence minister from 2015 until 2023, has staunchly defended his actions. Speaking to reporters, he maintained that the allegations are without merit, expressing his firm belief that he acted both with the right and obligation in revealing the information. Earlier in the day, Blaszczak took to social media platform X, previously Twitter, to assert that he would not hesitate to do the same again.

His comments also included a direct address to Donald Tusk, highlighting the alleged fate planned for Eastern Poland's residents. Blaszczak emphasized that his revelation ensures that Poland will not revert to such strategies and that the Polish people are now aware of their past leaders' intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

