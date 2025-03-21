Judicial Tensions Flare as US Court Blocks Venezuelan Deportations

A U.S. District Court Judge, James Boasberg, has temporarily halted the Trump administration's deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, citing potential constitutional issues. The administration's actions under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act have drawn legal scrutiny and criticism from civil rights groups.

The potential constitutional crisis stems from the conflict over the separation of powers, with President Donald Trump urging Congress to impeach Boasberg after branding him a 'Radical Left Lunatic.' Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare rebuke over Trump's comments, underscoring the judiciary's independence.

The legal debate centers on whether the Alien Enemies Act justifies expelling the alleged gang members, despite Boasberg's order blocking such deportations on grounds it does not constitute an act of war. Individuals deported to El Salvador claim no ties to the gang, adding personal stakes to the ongoing legal battle.

