Silenced Queries: Census and Statehood Left Unanswered in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not addressing the timing of the national census and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood during a recent Rajya Sabha discussion. Singh expressed frustration over not being able to raise these issues, which are of national importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:27 IST
In a recent Rajya Sabha session, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh voiced concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's failure to clarify the timelines for the national census and the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh's remarks followed Shah's extensive two-hour speech, which highlighted various achievements but conspicuously omitted any reference to the pressing topics of census scheduling and statehood.

Opposition MPs have persistently raised these topics, urging the government to provide clarity. Meanwhile, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and Naxalism with ambitious deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

