Silenced Queries: Census and Statehood Left Unanswered in Rajya Sabha

In a recent Rajya Sabha session, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh voiced concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's failure to clarify the timelines for the national census and the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh's remarks followed Shah's extensive two-hour speech, which highlighted various achievements but conspicuously omitted any reference to the pressing topics of census scheduling and statehood.

Opposition MPs have persistently raised these topics, urging the government to provide clarity. Meanwhile, Shah reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism and Naxalism with ambitious deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)