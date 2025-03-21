Tamil Nadu Leads Charge for Fair Delimitation: A National Movement Begins

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK took a significant step in addressing delimitation concerns by hosting a landmark meeting uniting several state leaders. Described as more than just a gathering, the event aims to become a national movement advocating for fair representation in Parliament.

Chief Ministers and leaders from states such as Kerala, Telangana, and Punjab assembled in Chennai to discuss joint strategies. They collectively agreed on the importance of a fair and just approach to delimitation, emphasizing the need to preserve federalism and democracy.

The meeting served as a platform to highlight tension between the DMK and BJP-led central government, underscoring recent disputes over issues like education policy and language diversity. As southern states rally for fair representation, this movement could redefine inter-state dynamics within India's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)