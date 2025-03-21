Aaditya Thackeray Demands Probe into Mumbai Road Scam

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has called for a detailed probe into an alleged road construction scam in Mumbai. On Friday, Thackeray emphasized the need for the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to spearhead the investigation, alongside the formation of a committee of MLAs to supervise the process.

According to Thackeray, the scam had been exposed as early as January 15, 2023. He alleged that the entire tender process for road construction was fraught with irregularities. 'We have demanded that the EOW investigate the road construction scam, and a legislative committee be formed. I exposed this scam on January 15,' Thackeray remarked.

The Shiv Sena leader accused the state government of unfulfilled promises, claiming they pledged to level all Mumbai roads within two years but instead indulged in scams and deceit. 'The government promised to level Mumbai's roads in two years, only to later reveal scams,' Thackeray asserted.

Earlier, in January, Thackeray had criticized the Eknath Shinde-led government for initiating new tenders for 400 km of roadwork, suggesting a lack of actual work on the ground. At a press conference, Thackeray questioned the government's decision to launch a Rs 6000 crore tender for road construction. 'Work typically starts in October and finishes by June before monsoon. With tenders being issued now, it's unclear when the work will commence,' he commented.

Thackeray also raised concerns over whether the necessary Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) was obtained from traffic authorities, branding the situation as a 'big scam' by the BMC.

