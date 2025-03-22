Protests Erupt Over AAP MLA Malik's Controversial Remarks

Protests erupted across the Jammu region after AAP MLA Mehraj Malik made controversial remarks about the Hindu community. Several organizations, including the Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, took to the streets demanding an apology from Malik.

In a statement outside the Assembly, Malik claimed that Hindus drink during festivals and marriages, sparking outrage. Protesters, chanting slogans, accused Malik of hurting Hindu sentiments. The remarks, deemed offensive by many, triggered widespread demonstrations.

Bow to pressure, Malik issued an apology, stating he had no intention of offending anyone. Meanwhile, political tensions between Malik and BJP members intensified as calls for accountability grew stronger.

