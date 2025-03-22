Judicial Showdown: The U.S. Deportation Dilemma

A judicial confrontation has emerged as a U.S. judge, James Boasberg, challenges the Trump administration's decision to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members under a 1798 law. The judge accused government lawyers of disrespectful language in court, raising constitutional concerns if the administration continues to defy judicial decisions.

The escalating legal dispute has drawn attention from critics and experts wary of a potential constitutional crisis. Judge Boasberg has demanded an explanation from the Justice Department for possibly violating his order, which blocked deportations of 238 individuals landed in El Salvador last weekend.

President Trump criticized Boasberg, calling for his impeachment and defending his administration's authority for deportation. The situation reflects tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary, challenging the balance of powers within U.S. governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)