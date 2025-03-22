Judicial Showdown: Trump's Deportation Spat with U.S. Judge
U.S. Judge James Boasberg halted the Trump administration's deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, sparking conflict with the government. Boasberg cited the administration's disrespectful court filings. Trump's call for Boasberg's impeachment has led to concerns about a constitutional crisis, amid debate over the 1798 Alien Enemies Act invoked for deportations.
A U.S. federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plan to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members under an archaic 1798 law, highlighting tensions between the judiciary and executive branches.
Judge James Boasberg criticized government lawyers' language in court filings, leading to concerns among legal experts about a potential constitutional crisis. An escalating war of words has emerged, with President Trump dismissing Boasberg as a 'radical left lunatic.'
Trump's suggestion of impeachment for Boasberg prompted a rare rebuke from Chief Justice Roberts, illustrating the high stakes of this judicial confrontation over interpreting the Alien Enemies Act. Law experts are now watching closely to see how this interplay of governmental power unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
