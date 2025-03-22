Left Menu

Judicial Showdown: Trump's Deportation Spat with U.S. Judge

U.S. Judge James Boasberg halted the Trump administration's deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members, sparking conflict with the government. Boasberg cited the administration's disrespectful court filings. Trump's call for Boasberg's impeachment has led to concerns about a constitutional crisis, amid debate over the 1798 Alien Enemies Act invoked for deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:45 IST
Judicial Showdown: Trump's Deportation Spat with U.S. Judge
judge

A U.S. federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's plan to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members under an archaic 1798 law, highlighting tensions between the judiciary and executive branches.

Judge James Boasberg criticized government lawyers' language in court filings, leading to concerns among legal experts about a potential constitutional crisis. An escalating war of words has emerged, with President Trump dismissing Boasberg as a 'radical left lunatic.'

Trump's suggestion of impeachment for Boasberg prompted a rare rebuke from Chief Justice Roberts, illustrating the high stakes of this judicial confrontation over interpreting the Alien Enemies Act. Law experts are now watching closely to see how this interplay of governmental power unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025