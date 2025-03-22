Left Menu

Navigating Syrian Policy: The Trump Administration's Observations and Stance on Sanctions

The Trump administration is closely monitoring Syria's interim leadership as it shapes U.S. policy, with a focus on sanctions and troop presence. Sanctions relief appears unlikely, although exemptions exist. Washington emphasizes the need for a stable, inclusive Syrian government amid ongoing challenges from Islamist authorities and insurgent forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:04 IST
The Trump administration is closely observing the actions of Syria's interim leaders as it determines future U.S. policy in the region, according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson on Friday. Sanctions relief for Damascus seems improbable in the near term, they indicated.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted the administration's continuing call for a civilian-led, inclusive government that ensures Syria's national institutions remain effective, responsive, and representative. This represents one of the clearest insights into the administration's policy approach since President Trump's inauguration.

The U.S. is evaluating its stance on sanctions and the military presence in northeastern Syria. Despite severed ties with al Qaeda and the dissolution of HTS, sanctions are a significant barrier for interim President Ahmed Sharaa. Stressing local ownership and societal support, Bruce emphasized the necessity for a government that equitably protects all Syrians.

