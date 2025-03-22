Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Parole Status Revoked for Thousands

The Trump administration has announced plans to revoke the temporary legal status of 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. This decision, effective from April 24, is part of a broader immigration crackdown by President Trump.

The affected individuals were previously granted a two-year parole by President Biden. This allowed them to enter the country by air with U.S. sponsors. However, Trump argues that these parole programs exceed the limits of federal law. The president's recent executive order emphasizes the termination of such programs.

Additionally, there are potential implications for 240,000 Ukrainian nationals who sought refuge in the U.S. amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Trump's administration is considering revoking their parole status as early as April. Strained diplomatic relations complicate the situation further as the U.S. attempts to control illegal border crossings.

(With inputs from agencies.)