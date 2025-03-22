Judicial Showdown: U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Deportation Policy

In a tense courtroom exchange, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg sharply criticized the Trump administration, accusing its lawyers of disrespectful conduct during a case involving the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.

The judge questioned the government's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, labeling the approach concerning while emphasizing the need for judicial credibility.

Tensions rose over potential constitutional crises as Boasberg demanded accountability from the administration for potentially violating a court order regarding deportations to El Salvador.

(With inputs from agencies.)