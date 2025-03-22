Left Menu

Judicial Showdown: U.S. Judge Challenges Trump's Deportation Policy

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg criticizes the Trump administration's handling of deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members. Boasberg accuses government lawyers of overstepping, questioning their respect for judicial authority, as concerns rise over constitutional implications. The Alien Enemies Act's use in this context is labeled concerning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 03:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense courtroom exchange, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg sharply criticized the Trump administration, accusing its lawyers of disrespectful conduct during a case involving the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.

The judge questioned the government's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, labeling the approach concerning while emphasizing the need for judicial credibility.

Tensions rose over potential constitutional crises as Boasberg demanded accountability from the administration for potentially violating a court order regarding deportations to El Salvador.

(With inputs from agencies.)

