Unrest and Defiance: Istanbul Protests Erupt Over Mayor's Arrest

Mass protests erupted in Istanbul against the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, accused of corruption and terror links. The incident provoked Turkey's largest demonstrations since 2013, amid accusations of a politically motivated crackdown on opposition before the presidential race. Authorities enlarged bans on demonstrations as tensions escalated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 22-03-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 04:04 IST
  • Turkey

Tens of thousands of Turkish citizens took to Istanbul's streets for a third consecutive day, voicing dissent against the arrest of the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The protests, challenging the government's stern stance against public demonstrations, are fraught with political undertones in the run-up to Turkey's 2028 presidential race.

While rallies remained largely peaceful, clashes erupted nearby as police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to control flaring tempers. The arrest of Imamoglu, seen as a pivotal opposition figure, reflects an escalating crackdown on dissent under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration, despite claims of judicial independence.

This political turbulence coincides with financial instability — Istanbul's stock index plummeted by 7% amid the unrest. As authorities expanded bans on protests, opposition leader Ozgur Ozel rallied support, advocating for peaceful defiance. Public sentiment demonstrates strong opposition to Erdogan's enduring governance and perceived authoritarian rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

