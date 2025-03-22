Unrest and Defiance: Istanbul Protests Erupt Over Mayor's Arrest

Tens of thousands of Turkish citizens took to Istanbul's streets for a third consecutive day, voicing dissent against the arrest of the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The protests, challenging the government's stern stance against public demonstrations, are fraught with political undertones in the run-up to Turkey's 2028 presidential race.

While rallies remained largely peaceful, clashes erupted nearby as police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to control flaring tempers. The arrest of Imamoglu, seen as a pivotal opposition figure, reflects an escalating crackdown on dissent under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration, despite claims of judicial independence.

This political turbulence coincides with financial instability — Istanbul's stock index plummeted by 7% amid the unrest. As authorities expanded bans on protests, opposition leader Ozgur Ozel rallied support, advocating for peaceful defiance. Public sentiment demonstrates strong opposition to Erdogan's enduring governance and perceived authoritarian rule.

