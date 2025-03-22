Left Menu

Trump Administration Rescinds Parole Status for 530,000 Migrants

The Trump administration plans to revoke the temporary legal status of 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. This move, part of a broader immigration crackdown, could lead to increased deportations. The decision affects a parole program initially established by former President Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 04:51 IST
The Trump administration has announced plans to terminate the temporary legal status granted to 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. According to a Federal Register notice, this revocation is effective from April 24 and marks a continued expansion of immigration enforcement under Trump's tenure.

This action dismantles a previous two-year parole initiative, established by former President Joe Biden, which allowed these migrants to enter the country legally if sponsored by U.S. citizens. Trump's administration argues that such programs exceeded the scope of federal law, prompting a course correction with this latest measure.

The implications of this policy shift are significant, leaving many migrants vulnerable to expedited deportation processes. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has indicated that revoking parole status will simplify placing affected individuals into fast-track removal procedures, potentially exacerbating tensions in U.S. immigration policy.

