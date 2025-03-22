Left Menu

Trump Revokes Security Clearances, Deepening Political Divide

U.S. President Donald Trump revoked security clearances for several Democratic leaders, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, intensifying political tensions. The move is viewed as a form of political retaliation against his adversaries, reflecting the deepening divisions in Washington.

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump revoked security clearances for prominent Democratic figures, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others. This action is perceived as a retaliatory gesture against his political adversaries.

Trump's decision to revoke these clearances was announced through a memorandum on Friday, highlighting growing rifts in the political landscape of Washington. Among those affected are former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Republican former Representative Liz Cheney, a notable Trump critic.

The revocation of security clearances, a rare and provocative step, underscores Trump's campaign to target perceived enemies, further fracturing political ties in the nation. This move comes against the backdrop of Trump's ongoing attempts to reshape political allegiances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

