BJP's Strategic Moves Bolster Mayoral Aspirations in Delhi's MCD

In a strategic political move, Vijender Gupta, the Assembly Speaker, has nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), aiming to strengthen BJP's grip on the capital's governance by winning the upcoming mayoral elections.

Of the nominated MLAs, 11 belong to the BJP, and three are from the AAP. Their votes are crucial in the mayoral elections scheduled for April. According to Gupta, these MLAs will also play a role in municipal budget formation and civic management.

The BJP, buoyed by its recent assembly poll triumph, is looking to extend its influence by securing the Mayor's position, a move described as setting up a 'triple-engine government' for expedited development in Delhi.

