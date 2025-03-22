Left Menu

Fadnavis Vows to Recover Damages from Nagpur Rioters

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced measures to recover losses from rioters following violent clashes in Nagpur where tensions flared over Aurangzeb's grave removal. Arrests continue, with actions against those spreading rumors. Congress leaders visit the affected areas, condemning the state and central government's inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:39 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has vowed to recover damages from individuals involved in the recent violent clashes in Nagpur. Speaking at a press conference, Fadnavis asserted that the property of those refusing to pay would be sold, and bulldozers would be employed if necessary.

After reviewing the events with police officials, Fadnavis disclosed that the unrest began with the burning of an Aurangzeb grave replica, following a rumor regarding a Quranic verse. A significant number of arrests have been executed, and efforts are underway to detain more individuals involved in the violence.

Police have identified and taken down social media posts inciting the violence and plan to hold rumormongers accountable. Meanwhile, the Congress criticized the state and central governments for their perceived inaction and is investigating the incident further through a committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

