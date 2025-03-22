Left Menu

BJP MLA Kadam Accuses Thackerays of Neglecting Disha Salian Case

BJP's Ram Kadam accuses Shiv Sena's Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray of ignoring Disha Salian's death while in power. The Bombay High Court is set to hear a fresh probe plea by Salian's father. Aditya Thackeray denies allegations, reserving comments for court. Sameer Wankhede plans a detailed affidavit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:51 IST
BJP MLA Ram Kadam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Ram Kadam accused Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray of neglecting the Disha Salian case during their tenure, asserting that the current Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, will not overlook justice. Speaking with ANI, Kadam questioned why the Thackerays are allegedly fearful when Salian's name surfaces.

The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the writ petition filed by Disha's father, Satish Salian, demanding a new investigation into her death, with specific focus on Aaditya Thackeray. Aditya, responding to long-standing accusations, claimed defamation attempts against him and opted to address the issue in court.

Sameer Wankhede, formerly associated with the NCB, is also set to submit a detailed affidavit in relation to the case. Disha, the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in 2020, a case that has sparked widespread controversy and calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

