Historic Step: Telangana's OBC Bill Passes, Paving Way for Social Justice

In a significant move, the Telangana Assembly approved a bill providing 42% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), prompting local leader K Kavitha to offer prayers at the Mallanna Temple in Komuravelli village. The bill's passage is seen as a potential advancement for social justice in the region.

Expressing optimism, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who spearheaded the initiative, highlighted the state's commitment to social reform. Asserting the OBC population stands at 56.36%, Reddy affirmed that the bill addresses a long-standing demand from subaltern groups seeking political and social recognition.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, lauded the move as revolutionary and advocated for a nationwide caste census. He believes the measure in Telangana effectively challenges the existing reservation ceiling and sets a precedent for other states to follow.

