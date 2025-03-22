Left Menu

Historic Step: Telangana's OBC Bill Passes, Paving Way for Social Justice

The Telangana Assembly passed a landmark bill granting 42% reservation for OBCs, drawing attention as MLC K Kavitha offered prayers at Komuravelli's Mallanna Temple. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the state's pioneering move, while Rahul Gandhi hailed this as a revolutionary stride towards social equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:46 IST
Historic Step: Telangana's OBC Bill Passes, Paving Way for Social Justice
BRS MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Telangana Assembly approved a bill providing 42% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), prompting local leader K Kavitha to offer prayers at the Mallanna Temple in Komuravelli village. The bill's passage is seen as a potential advancement for social justice in the region.

Expressing optimism, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who spearheaded the initiative, highlighted the state's commitment to social reform. Asserting the OBC population stands at 56.36%, Reddy affirmed that the bill addresses a long-standing demand from subaltern groups seeking political and social recognition.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, lauded the move as revolutionary and advocated for a nationwide caste census. He believes the measure in Telangana effectively challenges the existing reservation ceiling and sets a precedent for other states to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025