Maharashtra's Tensions: Accusations Fly Over Handling Of Provocative Statements

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticizes the Maharashtra government for not taking action against BJP's Nitesh Rane following his inflammatory remarks against Muslims. Jaleel highlighted the inconsistency in handling such incidents, suggesting government complicity. He also touched upon the sidelined Maratha reservation issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:49 IST
Imtiaz Jaleel
  • Country:
  • India

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has launched a scathing critique against the Maharashtra government, accusing it of selectively enforcing the law.

Jaleel targeted state minister Nitesh Rane, alleging official indifference to his inflammatory statements against Muslims made during a public appearance.

Pointing out discrepancies, Jaleel cited past swift actions against certain leaders while highlighting the complacency surrounding the Rane incident, suggesting a broader government agenda at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

