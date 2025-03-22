Maharashtra's Tensions: Accusations Fly Over Handling Of Provocative Statements

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has launched a scathing critique against the Maharashtra government, accusing it of selectively enforcing the law.

Jaleel targeted state minister Nitesh Rane, alleging official indifference to his inflammatory statements against Muslims made during a public appearance.

Pointing out discrepancies, Jaleel cited past swift actions against certain leaders while highlighting the complacency surrounding the Rane incident, suggesting a broader government agenda at play.

