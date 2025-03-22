Maharashtra's Tensions: Accusations Fly Over Handling Of Provocative Statements
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticizes the Maharashtra government for not taking action against BJP's Nitesh Rane following his inflammatory remarks against Muslims. Jaleel highlighted the inconsistency in handling such incidents, suggesting government complicity. He also touched upon the sidelined Maratha reservation issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has launched a scathing critique against the Maharashtra government, accusing it of selectively enforcing the law.
Jaleel targeted state minister Nitesh Rane, alleging official indifference to his inflammatory statements against Muslims made during a public appearance.
Pointing out discrepancies, Jaleel cited past swift actions against certain leaders while highlighting the complacency surrounding the Rane incident, suggesting a broader government agenda at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray Blasts Mahayuti Budget as 'Completely Bogus'
Political Turmoil and Communal Tensions Erupt in Jharkhand
Tragic Murder Sparks Communal Tensions in Karnataka
Mufti Critiques UP CM Amid Holi-Jumma Communal Tensions
Clashes Erupt in Jharkhand During Holi, Vehicles Torched Amid Communal Tension