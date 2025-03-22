AAP Challenges BJP Over Unfulfilled Promise of Financial Aid to Women

The Aam Aadmi Party launched widespread protests across Delhi on Saturday, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged failure to fulfill its promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women.

Led by AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and Leader of Opposition Atishi, party members and supporters assembled in various locations, prominently distributing symbolic 'Bank of Jumla' cheques to underscore what they contend is the BJP's failed commitment.

Despite assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP leaders questioned the absence of the promised funds being transferred to women's accounts by the March 8 deadline, urging action and accountability from the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)