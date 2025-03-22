Corruption Allegations Stir Political Debates Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has leveled serious allegations against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of being deeply mired in corruption. The charges come as political tensions escalate in the run-up to the 2026 state elections, with Reddy claiming the people of Tamil Nadu stand against the current administration.

Reddy's statements followed MK Stalin's convening of the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on constituency delimitation in Chennai. Reddy criticized Stalin for allegedly using the committee as a pretext, affirming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would ensure justice on matters like delimitation and language rights. He questioned the legitimacy of the meeting, citing a lack of prior discussion with the Central Government.

The JAC meeting saw attendance from high-profile leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others. A resolution demanding transparency in any delimitation exercise was adopted. DMK MP Kanimozhi highlighted concerns about the absence of consultation with stakeholders in the delimitation process, calling for a transparent approach to bolster democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)