Court Ruling Halts Musk's Access to Social Security Data

The head of the U.S. Social Security Administration, Leland Dudek, has withdrawn a potentially drastic move to shut down the agency, following a federal judge's rebuke over misinterpreted legal restrictions.

Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander clarified that Dudek's interpretation of a ruling limiting data access for a Musk-led group was incorrect. Although the group can access data with redacted personal information, Dudek initially claimed it would cripple agency operations, a notion the judge dismisses as inaccurate.

The legal proceedings have highlighted substantial privacy concerns, as demonstrators, including retirees and union leaders, protest potential implications on social security services. The case underscores the balance between government transparency and personal privacy.

