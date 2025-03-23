India Eyes BIMSTEC Diplomacy Amidst Bangladesh Tensions

India navigates diplomatic waters as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses key regional concerns, focusing on Bangladesh. Discussions at the Parliamentary Consultative Committee highlighted attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh and regional cooperation strategies as SAARC remains stalemated.

Jaishankar revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might engage in talks with Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus during the forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit. However, he remained non-committal about the details.

Amidst calls for accountability and action on targeted killings of Hindus, Jaishankar assured engagement with Bangladesh. The focus on regional diplomacy extended to addressing drug smuggling concerns and fishermen's issues with Sri Lanka.

