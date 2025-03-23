Starmer Echoes Trump's Call for European Defense Responsibility

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted a shared sentiment with former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Europe's defense responsibility. In an interview with The New York Times, Starmer acknowledged the necessity for European countries to take on a greater share in the continent's collective self-defense efforts.

The interview shed light on Starmer's agreement with Trump's viewpoint that European nations should increase their contributions to ensure their own security. This perspective underscores the shifting dynamics and expectations in international defense policies as European countries are urged to reconsider their roles amid evolving global threats.

Starmer's remarks resonate with ongoing discussions about NATO's burden-sharing and the strategic independence of Europe. As geopolitical challenges intensify, his comments reflect the broader discourse on how Europe's self-sufficiency in defense can be fortified through enhanced contributions and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)