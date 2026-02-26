Engineer Impersonator Dupes Woman Out of Rs 4.56 Lakh

A woman in Ghawandal village was allegedly tricked into handing over Rs 4.56 lakh to a man claiming to be a Public Works Department engineer. The suspect, identified as Rakesh Kumar, allegedly promised the victim, Neeta Devi, that he could help her son get a job.

Kumar, who hails from Chopal in Shimla district, reportedly strung the family along for two years with excuses, failing to deliver on the promised job. When Devi sought the return of her money, Kumar allegedly ceased communication with her, raising suspicions of fraud.

Subsequently, Devi approached the Bilaspur police to file a complaint. Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal confirmed that a case has been registered, and the investigation is underway to bring the alleged conman to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)