Ukraine's Capital Faces Deadly Drone Attacks Amid Ceasefire Talks

A deadly drone attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of at least seven people as Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia intensifies. The assault came just before ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Russia launched nearly 150 drones across Ukraine, resulting in heavy damage and casualties in multiple regions.

  Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine—A devastating drone attack struck the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early Sunday, leaving at least seven people dead and intensifying the existing conflict with Russia just ahead of planned ceasefire talks.

Witnesses reported over five hours of explosions. Russia launched 147 drones, with Ukrainian defenses intercepting many. However, the damage was catastrophic, particularly impacting the city's Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions. Elusive low-altitude drones inflicted severe destruction on residential areas.

The Ukrainian delegation prepares for indirect ceasefire negotiations mediated by the US in Saudi Arabia, though skepticism prevails. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted relentless attacks as daily realities for the nation while demanding international pressure on Moscow to cease hostilities.

