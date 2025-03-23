Left Menu

Diplomatic Return: South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool's Hero's Welcome

Expelled South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool received a warm welcome upon returning to South Africa. Named persona non grata by the US government, Rasool emphasized the need to mend US-South Africa relations amidst allegations of anti-Americanism. Supporters welcomed him with chants and flags, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:28 IST
Diplomatic Return: South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool's Hero's Welcome

South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, expelled by the Trump administration, returned home to a hero's welcome from hundreds of supporters at Cape Town International Airport. Amid chants and songs, Rasool emphasized his commitment to preserving South Africa's dignity while advocating for improved US relations.

The US had labeled Rasool persona non grata, alleging anti-American sentiment tied to his remarks on diversity and demographic changes in the US. On his arrival, Rasool reiterated those remarks, stating they aimed at analyzing political shifts rather than criticizing a nation.

Supporters, some waving Palestinian flags, echoed Rasool's promise that South Africa would continue its legal pursuits against Israel, despite US disapproval, underscoring a commitment to support Palestinian rights alongside maintaining US ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025