Diplomatic Return: South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool's Hero's Welcome

South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, expelled by the Trump administration, returned home to a hero's welcome from hundreds of supporters at Cape Town International Airport. Amid chants and songs, Rasool emphasized his commitment to preserving South Africa's dignity while advocating for improved US relations.

The US had labeled Rasool persona non grata, alleging anti-American sentiment tied to his remarks on diversity and demographic changes in the US. On his arrival, Rasool reiterated those remarks, stating they aimed at analyzing political shifts rather than criticizing a nation.

Supporters, some waving Palestinian flags, echoed Rasool's promise that South Africa would continue its legal pursuits against Israel, despite US disapproval, underscoring a commitment to support Palestinian rights alongside maintaining US ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)